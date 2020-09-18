Gambia: Police Arrest ECOMIG Soldiers for Violating Curfew Order

Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit have arrested twenty-two (22) people including ECOMIG soldiers for violating the Curfew Order put in place by the Gambia Government.

The Curfew Order requires that every person should be indoors between 10 pm and 5 am. The arrestees were found at a birthday party in Bijilo on Wednesday, 16th September and were arrested and taken to the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) headquarters in Kanifing before they were transported to the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force has informed this medium that on the 16th September 2020 their patrol team arrested twenty-two individuals for throwing up a Birthday pool party at Bijilo thereby violating the regulations.

"On the 16th September 2020, our officers on patrol got a tip off about certain individuals throwing up a birthday party at Bijilo thereby violating the regulations," said Superintendent Njai.

Superintendent Lamin Njai said their patrol team arrived at the venue where they found a crowd attending a birthday pool party.

"The twenty-two individuals were arrested together with the proprietor of the venue. Among the arrested people, two individuals identified themselves as members of the Senegalese ECOMIG Contingent. They are all being processed for appropriate actions," PRO Njie said.