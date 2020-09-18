Gambia: 33 New Cases of Covid-19 Registered, No New Death

The Gambia has registered thirty-three new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand four hundred and seventy-three.

The newly confirmed cases represented 17.0% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 33 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered.

The Gambia currently has one person in quarantine, one thousand four hundred and fifteen active cases, one hundred and seven COVID-19 related deaths and four hundred and thirty-three probable cases.

This is the 146th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020,

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and ninety-four new laboratory test results was received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said eighteen new tests returned undetermined.

"One hundred and forty-four new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged," he said.

He said no new person was taken in to quarantine, no new persons were discharged.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.