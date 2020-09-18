Gambia: 33 New Cases of Covid-19 Registered, No New Death

17 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered thirty-three new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand four hundred and seventy-three.

The newly confirmed cases represented 17.0% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 33 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered.

The Gambia currently has one person in quarantine, one thousand four hundred and fifteen active cases, one hundred and seven COVID-19 related deaths and four hundred and thirty-three probable cases.

This is the 146th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020,

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and ninety-four new laboratory test results was received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said eighteen new tests returned undetermined.

"One hundred and forty-four new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged," he said.

He said no new person was taken in to quarantine, no new persons were discharged.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.