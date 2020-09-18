Gambia: Security of Schools Serrekunda School in Need of Protection

Burglar proof windows are no longer means to secure offices in many schools. SerreKunda Lower Basic School is no exception. A burglary case is currently under investigation. The office of the Head teacher was ransacked by individuals without conscience. A school is the most important institution of socialiastion. Thousands of parents are allowed to work daily to be able to feed their families by head teachers and teachers who leave their own children in the hands of others to take care of others. The schools must keep records and other valuables. Any decent human being would be a protector of schools and their properties.

Instead of protecting Serrekunda Lower Basic School, the burglars took the following items:

Two laptops and I desk top computer, two school bells, one gas bottle, a kettle, an electric teapot, Five school victory cups, one switch cable and five padlocks. These items are in need of replacement without delay.

Community policing school should be increased in the area to protect the school.