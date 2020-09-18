Botswana: Malesu to Revive Grassroots Dev.

17 September 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aobakwe Molefhi

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) aspiring president, Ookeditse Malesu and his team intend to revive grassroots development programme once elected into office.

Briefing the media in Gaborone on September 16, Malesu and his team said they would do all in their power to revamp the BFA.

Malesu's team includes Gabriel Ngele (vice president candidate), Solomon Ramotshothwane (VP2 candidate), Joyce Setshedi as a women representative while Theresa Hirschfield, Davies Kopi and Tokyo Modise would strive to be ordinary members.

Malesu said local football was on a downward spiral because grassroots development had been ignored for long.

He noted that development structures were supposed to feed premier league teams, which in turn, supplied the national team with players.

Malesu lamented that the schools of excellence, which were set-up across the country had been abandoned, even though they had proved their worth by producing some of Botswana's finest footballers in Mothusi Cooper, Kabelo Dambe, Monageng Thaele and Nelson Moreetsi.

He promised to ensure that every region had two schools that would host promising players to avoid pupils travelling long distances from their home villages as was the case in the past.

"We will be providing technical support, which will be easy because the country boasts of a few hundred teachers who have been trained in that discipline," he said.

He said some parents were not comfortable with allowing their children to travel long distances because they could not monitor their school work or attend to their other needs because of the distance barrier.

Team Malesu also divulged that they intended to revive all the structures including women football and referees of both genders.

Furthermore, Team Malesu said they had secured some laptops courtesy of Nashua Botswana where each region would be given one each, to be used for administration purposes and internet for a year, adding that whether or not they get into office, the gadgets would be distributed.

They would also empower teams both administratively and technically for them to appeal to fans and sponsors.

Furthermore, they also promised to increase premier league teams to 20, adding that such would enable the players to do at least 44 league and cup games for them to meet the internationally recognised standard and competitiveness.

Team Malesu explained that it would exploit all the money spinning avenues in football such as television rights, selling of players, apparel and gate takings, among other things.

