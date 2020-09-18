Namibia: Clubs Snub NFA Invite

BY Thursday afternoon, the Namibia Football Association had received no new applications for membership to its envisaged top tier division.

The supplementary registration window for clubs "who wish to resort under the NFA top tier league", ends on Friday.

The national football mother body said it will process the 10 applications it received during the initial sign-up phase. The foregoing signing-up window, which lapsed on 22 August, was laced with controversy as some clubs were divided into factions along the raging football war battle lines.

The NFA received applications from Young Brazilian, Citizens, Civics, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Young African, Julinho Sporting, Blue Waters and Black Africa who all were part of the expelled Namibia Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

However, some of the clubs are also signed to the Business and Intellectual Property Authority-registered 'professional' NPL, which was formed in response to the NPL losing its NFA membership in July.

"Like I said previously, these applications do not mean these teams have been admitted. Their applications will be reviewed and depending on whether they meet the criteria, then they can be accepted," said NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos.

"Once that process is complete, the NFA executive will then decide what the way forward will be. There are still two meetings left for the year where a number of matters need to be addressed."

He said the snub was indicative of the prevailing domestic football climate.

"The nation will know that we tried to include everyone. It is worrisome, because we really wanted all 16 clubs but it's clear some don't want to be part of this league," Cosmos lamented.

The NFA league could start football action in October with the MTC FA Cup should the Covid-19 pandemic situation be favourable. It is uncertain when the new premiership will begin, even though the NFA previously indicated that they have secured funding.

"There are a number of things to consider before we can say we are starting football, but that is our intention. For example the MTC sponsorship only kicks in from 1 October as their financial year ends at the end of September.

"When and how the top tier league will start will be determined by the executive. So, we will have to wait for when they sit and make a decision. But the sooner this happens, the better," Cosmos said.