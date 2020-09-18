Namibia: Tour De Windhoek to Go Ahead

The Pupkewitz Tour de Windhoek which had previously been postponed twice due to Covid-19, will now take place on 23 and 24 October this year.

At a press conference in Windhoek on Thursday, one of the organisers, Leander Borg confirmed the news.

"Due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 we had several meetings and seriously considered to skip it this year, but to our surprise the Pupkewitz Group were adamant to continue with it, even though there won't be any South African teams competing," he said.

"But with our borders opening up now, there might still be time for one or two South African teams to enter," he added.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Pupkewitz Group of Companies said it remained committed to host the tour and will continue with arrangements for the event.

"With the goal to host this exhilarating cycling event for Namibians in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group will follow the guidelines as laid down by the Namibian government to ensure the health and safety of all participants," it said.

It also encouraged cyclists to enter, saying that the new dates would give them enough time to prepare, while it would give the organisers enough time to offer a safe, competitive and well-planned event.

Mannie Heymans of the organising committee said entries had already started streaming in, but that they would limit it to about 250 participants.

"We expect about 15 teams with a maximum of six riders per team in the men and women's team categories, so that will leave close to 200 that can enter the Tour de Windhoek Light.

He added that a novelty for this year's tour will be that the women and Light category riders will also compete in the final stage criterium that will take place in the vicinity of Pupkewitz Megabuild on 24 October.

The tour will have total prize money of N$135 700 with cyclists able to compete in three separate events - the men's four-stage tour over 230km, the women's four stage tour over 150km, and the individual Tour de Windhoek Light three-stage tour over 120km.

The tour will include five competitions - for the overall leader, the king of the mountains, the points competition, the best u23 rider and the team competition.

The winner of the men's open category will receive N$10 000, while the first seven riders will all receive prize money. There will also be prize money for the other race categories, with the total prize money for the men amounting to N$62 500.

The winner of the women's open category will receive N$7 000, with the top six riders all receiving prize money, and along with the other categories, the women's total prize money will amount to N$34 000.

The Tour de Windhoek Light will have prize money of N$1 500 for first place, N$800 for second and N$500 for third in various categories, ranging from open men and women to u14 boys and girls.

The entrance fee is N$4 000 for men and women's teams and N$500 for individual cyclists, while teams can consist of a minimum of three to a maximum of six cyclists. Entries can be made at PayToday or today.com.na/events.