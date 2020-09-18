Rwanda: Rusesabagina to Appeal Against Remand Decision

Terror suspect, Paul Rusesabagina on Thursday, September 17 announced that he would appeal against a decision by Kicukiro Primary Court remanding him for 30 days in prison.

This follows the ruling by Judge Dorothy Yankurije, who said that there was reasonable ground for Rusesabagina to be remanded, as investigations into his case continues.

"I want to tell court that I will be appealing against this decision," he declared, to which the judge answered that it had been entered on the court record.

The decision follows Rusesabagina's application for bail on Monday, September 14, saying that he was sick and that he would abide by any other restrictions that court will impose on him.

Rusesabagina who was presented to the media by Rwanda Investigation Bureau on August 31, and has since been charged with 13 counts, appeared in court for the verdict accompanied by his two lawyers.

Yankurije said that court analysed merits of each of the 13 charges and found that there was serious grounds to suspect Rusesabagina committed the crimes he is accused of.

The merits were advanced by prosecution on Monday during the pre-trial hearing, during which they said that they has submitted to court documents showing a trail of money the suspect sent to armed groups that have committed acts of terror in Rwanda.

"Court therefore finds it necessary that Rusesabagina is provisionally detained in a prison facility for 30 days," ruled Yankurije, adding that it was within the rights of the suspect to appeal against the verdict.

According to Yankurije, provisionally detaining the suspect will partly ensure that he does not sabotage ongoing investigation in his case.

Regarding the ill health conditions advanced by Rusesabagina to motivate his bail, Yankurije said that he failed to justify how his detention deprived him of the medical attention he needed.

During the pre-trial hearing on Monday, Rusesabagina said he had been to hospital three times in two weeks, saying that he needed to be out to be able to get ample medical attention.

Following the verdict, Rusesabagina immediately asked to address co

Charges against Rusesabagina

According to prosecution, Rusesabagina is accused of creation and being part of an irregular armed group, financing terrorism, terror activities for political gains, conspiracy to commit terror activities, commanding terror acts and being part of a terrorist group.

He also faces the count of conspiracy and encouraging others to join a terror group, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to aggravated assault and conspiracy to conscript children in an armed group.