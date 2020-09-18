Sudan: Hamdok Receives Phone Call From Iraqi Counterpart

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has received a phone call from the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, during which he expressed his condolences to the P M and the Sudanese people for the victims of the flood disaster, calling for speedy recovery affected , stating that the historical relations between the two countries is an imperative for Iraq to stand by the brotherly Sudan to overcome the ordeal.

On his part, PM Dr. Hamdouk has expressed thanks and appreciation to the people and government of the sisterly State of Iraq for their keenness to stand by the Sudanese people to overcome the difficult circumstance the country is going through.