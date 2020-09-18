Sudan: Arman - We Are Against Exclusion of Militants or Civilians

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Advance delegation of the Revolutionary Front, Yasser Arman has underlined that the RF is against those who call for exclusion of the militants, adding that the military have no control over the situation during the transitional period.

Aerman underlined in a press conference held, Thursday, at the Sudan News Agency that it should be clear that they don't call for the exclusion of the militants during this transitional period but, they don't support the control of the militants over the life during the transitional period.

He called for a greater understanding of the revolutionaries and military men who carried out the revolution in order to achieve the goals of the great December revolution, for the transitional period to be balanced, and for everyone to have the responsibility for cooperation between the military and civil parties.