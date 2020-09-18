Sudan: Zariba - We Realize Peace Agreement Faces Many Challenges

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The spokesman for the Revolutionary Front delegation, the chief negotiator of the Sudan Liberation Forces group, Ibrahim Musa Zariba, said that they realize that the peace agreement faces many challenges, noting that the first challenge is the economic crisis, asserting that peace itself is the way out of that the crisis, because it will return millions of acres to the production process, as well as millions of displaced persons and refugees in the camps for work and production.

He added that peace would make trade exchange possible with neighboring countries such as Libya, Chad, South Sudan and Central Africa.

On the political challenges, Zariba indicated at the press conference held this evening at the SUNA's Forum, that what is required of the political forces is to consolidate which is one of the tasks of the revolutionary front.

the spokesman of the SRF delegation considered that the outbreak of tribal wars in Darfur, in the Nuba Mountains and in the east puts on their shoulders the duity of joint action to bypassed them.

He commended the tremendous efforts made by the State of South Sudan to achieve peace, and in particular he extended thanks President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Mediation Committee, attributing their success to the mediation committee's knowledge of the specifics of the Sudanese issues.

He also described the atmosphere that prevailed in the negotiations as positive, and that the achievement was great for the Sudanese people.

Read the original article on SNA.

More From: SNA

