Sudan: Ahmed Al-Bashir Appointed Commissioner General of Humanitarian Aid Commission

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has issued today a decision based on the provisions of the constitutional document for the transitional period for the year 2019, and on the recommendation of the Minister of Labor and Social Development, reliving Abbas Fadlallah Ali Al-Sheikh from the post of Commissioner General of the Humanitarian Aid Commission, and appointing Dr. Ahmed Al-Bashir Ibrahim as Commissioner General of the Humanitarian Aid Commission.

The decision has directed the Ministries of Finance, Economic Planning, Labor and Social Development (Humanitarian Aid Commission) and other concerned parties to implement the decision.