Sudan: Umma Party - Revocation of Sudan's Name From Terrorist List Not Subject for Bargaining

17 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Representative of the National Umma Party, Dr. Mariam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi said the realization of peace started when the forces of the revolution enabled to overthrow the defunct regime, adding that the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism should not be a subject for bargaining with other issues.

The Umma Party Official said, Thursday, in the press conference which held in SUNA that the role of the military component in the success of the revolution should not be denied.

She lauded the great role played by the Republic of South Sudan and the international community in making peace in the country.

