Sudan: Ibrahim Al-Sheikh - No Apostasy, No Regression in Revolution's Peace

Khartoum — The leader at the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh has welcomed on behalf of the transitional government, the FFC, the political and professional blocs and the civil society, the delegation of the Revolutionary Front, which arrived the country this afternoon as the first delegation after the recently signing in initials of the peace agreement in Juba.

During his address to the first press conference of the delegation of the returning RF delegation to the country at the SUNA'S Forum, Al- Sheikh noted: "we have awaited this peace for years, we travelled for it in all parts of the world in rounds, but there was always an impediment to achieving peace, so the revolution came and the peace issue was presented as a third side with sides of freedom and justice".

He indicated that the issue of peace was mentioned on top of the constitutional document as a priority to be achieved during the first six months, pointing out that everyone is aware of the complexities of peace, the demands of peace and the obstacles that confronted peace, promising that the beginning of next October is to sign in its final form to open wide the horizon for peace.

Al- Sheikh stressed that the biggest challenge facing the peace process is the implementation of the texts and provision of the various protocols of the peace agreements, he pointed to the previous agreements and covenants which have been signed and revoked, asserting that there is no apostasy nor a regression in the revolution's peace, underlining that the government is required to provide all the peace requirements in terms of financial resources, strict and decisive commitment to all the agreements concluded in Juba.

He noted to the need of the Sudanese people to bring peace through peaceful coexistence and development that every citizen feels, to pass through the fragile phase that is full of complications, and which will be realized by the faith of everyone in the building of the dreamed of Sudan.