Sudan: Dagalo Meets Higher Committee of Abishi Forum for Border Tribes

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, met today in his office in the Republican Palace, with the members of the Supreme Committee of the Abishi Forum for Border Tribes.

The deputy chairman of the committee Dr. Hassan Barguo, noted in a press statement that the meeting discussed the ongoing arrangements for convening the Abishi Forum for Border Tribes, which is headed by Lieutenant General Abdul Rahim Dagalo, the Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.

He indicated that the committee includes 45 members from the people of Darfur, explaining that the forum aims to create conducive environment for the coming peace in coordination with the traditional administrations, the work mending Darfur social fabric, strengthens the peace process on the ground, and promote for the efforts to establish a comprehensive peace on Juba's Forum.

He pointed out that the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council gave directives for the expansion of the committee's membership to arrange for the convening of the forum to include representatives from the armed struggle movements.

Barguo noted to the great role made by the committee for the arrangements for the success of the forum, which will be held in early of coming November in the Chadian city of Abishi, indicating that the committee was formed from all sectors of Darfur, including representatives from the armed struggle movements, indicating that the committee prepared all the papers related to the forum in coordination with the Chadian side.