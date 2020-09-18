Zimbabwe: Elephant Tusk Deal Backfires

Three suspected poachers were arrested while trying to sell four elephant tusks to detectives who posed as prospective buyers in Binga on Monday.

Million Humula (79), Jamu Munkuli (44) and London Muleya (42) of Sinampande Village in Siabuwa, Matabeleland North were all remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Police had received information that the three were selling the tusks and set a trap, posing as a group interested in the ivory.

The unsuspecting trio then arranged to meet the undercover police officers in Siabuwa, where they were arrested after producing the tusks wrapped in two sacks.

Investigations carried out so far have revealed that the tusks could have been from elephants that were poached.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police officers teamed up with Zimbabwe National Parks rangers and posed as potential buyers, leading to the arrest of the three and the recovery of the tusks.

He said anti-poaching patrols have been increased countrywide.