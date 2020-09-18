Zimbabwe: Elephant Tusk Deal Backfires

18 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Three suspected poachers were arrested while trying to sell four elephant tusks to detectives who posed as prospective buyers in Binga on Monday.

Million Humula (79), Jamu Munkuli (44) and London Muleya (42) of Sinampande Village in Siabuwa, Matabeleland North were all remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Police had received information that the three were selling the tusks and set a trap, posing as a group interested in the ivory.

The unsuspecting trio then arranged to meet the undercover police officers in Siabuwa, where they were arrested after producing the tusks wrapped in two sacks.

Investigations carried out so far have revealed that the tusks could have been from elephants that were poached.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police officers teamed up with Zimbabwe National Parks rangers and posed as potential buyers, leading to the arrest of the three and the recovery of the tusks.

He said anti-poaching patrols have been increased countrywide.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.