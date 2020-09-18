Namibia: Seth Madaba Boois in Words

"INSIGHTFUL!" exclaimed Max 'Zoda 5' Johnson after The Namibian asked him to describe the fallen former Black Africa FC and Brave Warriors coach, Seth Madaba Boois, in one word.

The former Black Africa player and gaffer passed on after a short illness in Windhoek on Thursday, 10 September.

Johnson, a former great footballer himself during his heyday, worked closely and even made football history with Boois during the latter's stint as Brave Warriors coach in 1998, with Johnson serving as his technical adviser.

They steered Namibia to a famous 1-1 draw with Zambia in Lusaka during a feisty match which saw Namibian goalkeeper Denzel Bruwer receiving the Man of the Match award for his flawless performance during the Cosafa Cup encounter.

"Boois was a friend and a very goal-oriented person who was determined to succeed, and he would take no prisoners in his approach. What I liked most about him was his honest and very straightforward approach during a challenge.

"I think he was a little too open at times, because if he had an issue with you he would tell you right in your face what he thinks about you. However, his knowledge on football matters was very deep," Johnson said.

His sentiments about Boois were echoed by Bob Vezera Kandetu, who served both as the chairman and team manager of Black Africa during the trouble-torn years when the Katutura outfit stared relegation in the face.

Boois was a no-nonsense player right from his playing days with his boyhood team, African Lions FC, from his home town Otjiwarongo, before he joined Swakopmund outfit African Warriors in the late 80s.

It was during his stint with the Warriors that he was snapped up by the serial cup winners Black Africa, a team he also served as secretary and coach, contributing immensely to the huge success of the Lively Lions.

Said Kandetu: "Nothing would stop Orlando (Boois) when he wanted to do something and he was brutally straightforward at times . . . he wouldn't back off from a challenge.

" . . . he had one bad habit and that was failure. He was a very bad loser and failure to him was no option."

Kandetu pointed out that Boois' competitive edge almost led to his downfall when he was almost banned from the game he loved so much after assaulting retired referee Boy-Boy Ndjadila in the early 90s.

"He was just returning from his suspension when I took the bold step to appoint him as team secretary during those turbulent years of Black Africa.

"He was no ordinary coach as he went on to become the first Namibian coach to attend a coaching course in Brazil. He came back firing from all cylinders ... " Kandetu said.

Boois also helped sending a hand-picked group of retired Namibian footballers like Koko Matatias (Blue Waters), Cosmos Auckumeb (Chief Santos) and Smithley Engelbrecht on the same course he attended in Brazil in 1994.

On the playing field Boois was robust and fierce tackler.

Rusten Sukhile Mogane, a former teammate of Boois at Black Aftica, described his late friend as a team player, who was keen to learn from others.

"Boois was a team mate though and through . . . Orlando was a positive guy and he was a boxer at school as well. He was also a very committed family man and had three daughters with his wife and childhood lover," Mogane said.

He said Boois was hardworking and had a passion for writing.

The two worked together for a year at the Office of the Prime Minister on the Performance Management Project headed by Mogane.

Yours truly also had a few encounters with Boois as a player with Chief Santos during a Top 16 Cup tournament match at Tsumeb in 1981.

Orlando, who was playing for African Warriors at the time, was kicking me around all over the pitch and my complaints fell on the referee's deaf ears.

Having been the short-tempered person I was, I punched him in an off-the-ball incident and peace and respect was finally restored.

Little did I know we would become good friends.

Boois may be gone, but his legacy in Namibian football and politics will certainly live on forever.

Rest in peace, my friend and brother!