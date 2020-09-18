Zimbabwe: Measures to Contain Covid-19 in Midlands Pay Dividends

Mitigatory measures by the Government to fight Covid-19 here appear to be working with the number of active infections declining to just 23 by last weekend.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavima, who is also the provincial Covid- 19 taskforce chair, said as of last Saturday, there were only 23 active Covid-19 cases in the province ,with three of them being monitored in an isolation centre and the other 20 in self-isolation at home since they did not need special medical care.

"While this scenario suggests that the situation is now largely under control, the provincial taskforce and its subsidiary structures have remained very vigilant across the province," he said.

Sen Mavima said the province has seen a total of 567 positive cases to date and recorded nine Covid-19 deaths and so was still working hard on implementing measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The provincial taskforce was also working with stakeholders, including the business community, in equipping hospitals and quarantine centres.

"The province has two active quarantine centres which are Dadaya National Youths Training Centre in Zvishavane with 10 returnees and the Senga Training Institute which at present does not have anyone. Senga Training Institute is also being refurbished," he said.

All the province's district hospitals were being renovated and selected isolation centres had received major face lift and were ready to admit Covid-19 patients.

"Midlands has made massive progress towards the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure at health facilities for isolation and treatment of Covid-19 patients. We have the Gweru Provincial Hospital which was commissioned by the Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Infectious Disease, which is also complete and now has two patients with mild cases now in admission.

"We are also renovating wards at Gweru, Shurugwi, and Gokwe South district hospitals," he said.

The provincial Covid-19 taskforce was working closely with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education ahead of the opening of schools. Examination classes are set to open on September 28 and schools have been working on fumigating classrooms as well as mobilising personal protection equipment.

"We are mobilising PPEs and transport among other key requirements. A total of 84 734 pupils have registered for the December examinations and a staff complement of 5 706, the majority of them teachers, are in place to administer the examinations," he said.