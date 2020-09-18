Zimbabwe: Improved ICT Access to Ignite Growth Opportunities in Marginalised Areas

Mash Central Bureau

THE Government is committed to providing Information Communication Technology (ICT) in marginalised areas to promote development so that the country can attain the envisaged 2030 agenda of an upper middle income economy a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dr Janfan Muswere said improved access to ICTs will not only promote growth and development in marginalised areas but will have spill over growth and development in country as a whole.

He was officiating at the commissioning of the NetOne's base station at Chatumbama under Chief Matope in Mt Darwin.Dr Muswere said it is his ministry's mandate to improve mobile accessibility as the world is now being driven by innovation, information and communication technologies.

The area has been relying on the base station at Mavuradonha but the signal was not very good because of the distance and extensive congestion.

The new base station has provision for infrastructure sharing and Telecel has already come on board giving the community more options.

"As the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, our mandate is to use information technologies and communication solutions to improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans irrespective of location, throughout our great nation," he said.

"The World is being driven by innovation. ICTs have become fundamental in the attainment of Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and becoming a middle income economy.

"On behalf of the Government, we call upon the Chatumbama and the entire Mt Darwin community to embrace the enhanced provisions to promote trade within the constituency as a whole, the improved network coverage within the district is a conduit for ease of doing business through NetOne's products and services."

Speaking at the same occasion, Mashonaland Central Minister of State and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga who was represented by the director of local governance, Mr Cosmas Chiringa ,said while children in urban areas have access to online educational lessons and programmes, the rural folk are completely shut-out due to lack of connectivity.

He added that there are so many pockets in the eight districts of the province that still have poor television, radio and cellular network coverage and as a result most children have no access to educational programmes on radio.