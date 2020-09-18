Ethiopia: New Tourist Destination an Add Up to Great Potential

As the world is struggling to contain COVID-19, the issue of tourism and its significant role in the economy of the nation is not forgotten.

By June 2020, COVID-19 had infected over 10 million people and it has killed over 500,000 worldwide. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, countries of the world have banned movements. These restrictions have affected the tourism sector badly. For this reason, tour operators, individuals, airlines, hotels and others have lost a great deal of money.

The Ethiopian tourism sector is not exceptional. Due to coronavirus related problems, the nation had closed its doors and the flow of tourists had dramatically declined.

Tourism is one of the main income generators for the nation. Home to manmade and natural tourist attractions heritages, Ethiopia is among the top countries in the world where tourists frequent its soil.

As of lately, using all the precautious measures to prevent COVID-19 differently, countries are lifting their travel bans and the tourism sector is showing revival gradually. And, Ethiopia is among these nations who lift this travel ban and Ethiopian has already resumed flights into different destinations.

As a land of several nations, nationalities and peoples, Ethiopia is a true mosaic of culture. It is a place where diversity is a beauty. This has created a good opportunity for local and global tourists to have a firsthand experience about Ethiopia and Ethiopians.

The month of September is full of holidays and celebrations. It is a time where Ethiopians mark different cultural events in harmony. Meskel (The finding of the true cross) Irreechaa, Ashenda, Fiche Chembalalla and others are some of the celebrations we, Ethiopians mark every year. Besides their cultural values, these events have significant role in attracting tourists.

The inauguration of Addis Sheger Project and Unity Park in the city will be a great boon to the tourism sector. The National Palace, which once had been an abandoned place, is now converted to be one of the best tourist sites. The different historical artifacts that are only found in the palace, the wild animals, and unique plant species and denote its uniqueness.

The newly opened Sheger Park, Andenet, Entoto Park and Friendship Park and others in Addis Ababa are the other wealth that joined the tourism sector.

Like other parts of the world, coronavirus has highly affected our economy. Due to travel restrictions the nation has lost a great deal of money from tourism. However now, due to the recent travel ban lifting the tourism sector is reviving and waiting for its guests. In this regard, while keeping our health we should also capitalize on our tourist attraction sites and promote them as we never do before.