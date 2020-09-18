Ethiopia: Tourist Destinations Sites to Receive Visitors

18 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said that major tourist destination sites will be open starting from the upcoming October.

The Ministry also said preparations have been finalized to celebrate Meskel Festival, Irreechaa, and World Tourism Day with restricted numbers of participants, it was learnt.

Endegena Desalegn, Acting Communication Director told The Ethiopian Herald that protocols to open tourist sites for visitors have been prepared and tourist destinations are now ready to receive visitors.

To him, number of international and domestic visitors is expected to see an increase afterwards. "Renovations and beautification's of destinations also have been carried out during last months," he said.

On the other hand, the Ministry has also opened new directorate which is intended to work merely on domestic touristic affairs, he added.

He also indicated that the number of domestic visitors is still low compared to the number of total population and Ethiopia's tourist attraction potential.

In related news, Meskel festival, Irreechaa, and other ceremonies will be celebrated with limited numbers of participants in line with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

