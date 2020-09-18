South Africa: Level 1 Is in Sight, a Vaccine Trial Restarts and the Solidarity Fund Might Live On Beyond Lockdown

analysis

In the past week, South Africans learnt more about where the country stands in the pandemic. Meanwhile, the economy is poised to reopen even more. A vaccine trial restarted safely and yet more government failures have been exposed in the Eastern Cape.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Where is South Africa in the pandemic right now?

Covid-19 may have already infected 20 million people in South Africa, according to vaccinologist and member of the ministerial advisory committee, Prof Shabir Madhi, during a Daily Maverick webinar on Sunday.

In addition, it seems likely that the number of Covid-19 deaths have been underestimated. However, there have been relatively low hospitalisation and death rates. Nevertheless, Madhi says the country is not yet in the clear and it would be "premature" to return to normal.

Other African countries have also recorded Covid-19 death rates lower than expected. While the pandemic is not over for the continent, some medical researchers are trying to understand why this might be. Kerry Cullinan spoke to them about the interplay of...