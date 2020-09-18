Ethiopian Redefined Services Enhance Customers' Health Safety and Comfort

Zemen Teshome, 34, whose name has been changed for this piece, lives in Addis Ababa with her mother and a boy child of five years old. She is the only breadwinner of her family by running a small boutique around Bole for more than 10 years now. Teshome says, "My business was in a good condition before the outbreak of COVID-19 as I myself, used to fly to the Middle East and as far as to China to purchase my shop products. But today, in spite of the urge to travel, I have reduced my flight plan to the minimum due to the fear of contracting Coronavirus. As a result, I am now forced to receive my stock of items from a third party which in turn is severely denting my business."

This approach-avoidance dilemma on air transport owing to the fear of COVID-19 may not be limited only to Zemen Teshome, it rather seems to have influenced the global air transport community. As an intimate family to the aviation setting, the writer of this opinion essay has a closer proximity and observation to the day to day development of the global aviation sector at large, and Ethiopian Airlines' in particular in terms of the management of COVID-19 challenges.

As far as the writer is concerned, movement of people is natural for the normal sustainability of life on earth; specifically, air transport, at this fast-paced and integrated globalized world has become a lifeline at all levels, say it on individual, national or international level. The writer, therefore, believes that air travel should not be cast into oblivion despite the challenges faced by global pandemics like the Coronavirus. Consequently, countries, the international aviation regulatory bodies, airlines, the aviation actors, the travelling public, and all other concerned bodies should work hand in hand to bring the pre-COVID air transport situation back to the track of normalcy by freeing it from the trauma of the disaster and the exaggerated safety concerns. This is only possible through building the confidence of the travelling community by continuously demonstrating and implementation enhanced precautionary measures in the aviation industry.

The major purpose of this commentary is to try to briefly shed lights and give reliable insights into the adjustments and redefinition of air transport services, their thorough implementation as COVID-19 containment efforts, and how these measures enhance the biosafety and comfort of passengers in the aviation environment, with special reference to Ethiopian Airlines Group.

First, it is wise to have a bird's eye view on COVID-19 and its indelible impacts on the global airlines to obtain a complete picture of the situation. Next, how Ethiopian Airlines has been facing and dealing with the challenges of the global pandemic is well presented. Likewise, Ethiopian's rescue efforts and its globally commendable good deeds and contributions amidst the pandemic are briefly narrated. And finally, as the major topic under discussion, the efforts of Ethiopian Airlines in redefining and adjusting its services to ensure customers' biosafety and comfort through its intensified implementation of anti-COVID-19 containment efforts will be treated painstakingly.

COVID-19 and its impact on the global aviation sector

It is known that the aviation sector is one of the adversely affected by the outbreak of the global pandemic-COVID-19. In a bid to protect the spread of the virus, many countries have put in place entry restrictions and travel bans by closing their air and land boarders, and grounded their aircraft as well. In fact, as a result of the unprecedented blow of the disaster, a number of airlines have also either collapsed quitting their operation completely or partially, or went bankrupt to the extent of pleading with their respective governments for bailout injections while they downsize themselves to smaller companies. These carriers are also implementing rounds of employee furloughs and redundancies simultaneously.

Ethiopian Airlines and COVID-19

Like other carriers, Ethiopian Airlines Group, the African aviation leader which is known for its unrivaled efficiency and operational success has not escaped from the lash of COVID-19. As a matter of fact, it has been suffering from a huge amount of revenue loss as its passenger traffic took a nosedive due to the pandemic. The resilient Pan African Carrier, no matter how severe the impact was, has so far managed the global crises and emerged stronger out of the cruel storm. Thanks to its decades' long accumulated experience of the Airline in crisis management! Thanks to the governments of Ethiopia who always support the independent working system of Ethiopian! Thanks to the Ethiopian Airlines Board of Directors! Thanks to the industry specialist management leaders of the Airline! Thanks to the seventeen thousand plus strong men and women of Ethiopian! And, Thanks to the Airline's diversified business model which is part of Ethiopian Vision 2025!

Unlike other carriers, Ethiopian Airlines has never received bailout money from the government until now despite the severe challenges it faced from COVID-19. Actually, it has been grappling and facing the challenges with all its might along with its hard working employees. This is being done without reducing the staff, implementing layoffs or pay cuts on employees' salaries. As far as the writer is concerned, Ethiopian's flexibility and agility in its operations will undoubtedly allow it to see itself emerging as even stronger global aviation player.

Ethiopian Airlines and its acclaimed contribution amidst COVID-19

Ethiopian Airlines has proved to be an embodiment of global harmony and cooperation through its real display of camaraderie particularly with the people of African nations as well as with the global population at large. Being one of the very few global carriers which did not halt flight due to COVID, it has successfully carried out a number of rescue missions in transporting anti-COVID-19 life saving medical equipment to African countries and others.

The Airline's good deed of connecting and reuniting stranded families of many countries with their beloved families and friends by operating special charter flights, while many locked their land and air space, has received countless hats off from the planet-Earth. Indeed, Ethiopian's success stories which surpass one's imagination have been highly acclaimed by the world community-heads of states, prime ministers, presidents, celebrities, business leaders, international organizations and etc. Moreover, the Airline has made Ethiopia to be selected to be the humanitarian hub of Africa, a center from which medical supplies and donation are distributed across the African continent.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the aviation sector, specifically Ethiopian Airlines has been practicing in iron discipline all the recommendations and guidelines of World Health Organization /WHO/, and other global health and travel regulators like the International Air Transport Association /IATA/ to ensure the safety, security and health of its passengers and employees. To realize this, Ethiopian has redefined its customer services at both the airport and during flight as part of the major COVID-19 protection strategies.

Ethiopian has transformed its services to digital platform

As the African aviation technology leader, Ethiopian Airlines has been working aggressively on digitizing all its customer service points as digitization is one of the major pillars of the Company's Vision 2025. In line with this, Ethiopian Airlines, on its official website, has recently announced that it has made official closure on all its ticket offices, and transformed customer services into a digital platform. As a result, customers do not need to show up at the ticket offices; they rather can enjoy Ethiopian digital services at their fingertips from the comfort of their home. Ethiopian mobile application which was in operation before has now come up with additional and state of the art digital features with a number of languages and payment options. In fact, passengers can process all their flight steps from booking a flight to boarding a plane including other related services. Taking such precautionary measure is believed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus through minimizing physical contacts. The introduced updated digital platform can also maximize Ethiopian service quality by improving the comfort and experience of customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Coronavirus Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Implementation of physical distancing, mask wearing and sanitizations

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines has been reinforcing the recommendations on safety procedures set by the World Health Organizations /WHO/. These precautionary measures-physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing have been strictly put in place in all Ethiopian aircraft, customer service contact points, offices, vehicles, and at all operation spots Ethiopian usually urges its customers to use digital option as part of COVID-19 containment strategy. The safety measures are all best suited to ensure the wellbeing and biosafety of customers and boost their confidence when planning their travel.

Ethiopian unveiled its expanded modern terminal with biosafety features

Ethiopian has become the first airline to complete and inaugurate a brand new spacious terminal after the emergence of COVID-19. This expanded terminal has been designed taking customers' biosafety features into consideration. In effect, the new infrastructure elevates passengers' airport experience by making it more pleasant and more contactless. This in turn plays a key role in the precautionary measures to protect the spread of COVID-19. Some of the features of the new expanded infrastructures include: check- in halls with sixty check-in counters, thirty check-in kiosks, sixteen immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, and thirty-two arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions and etc