Gambia: Re - President Adama Barrow Relaxes Nightly Curfew and Market Restrictions, Public Health Regulations Remain in Force

17 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

At the expiration of the State of Public Emergency by midnight tonight, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, has decided to relax the night curfew throughout The Gambia.

Equally, all markets throughout The Gambia, regardless of the category of goods they sell, shall now open from 6:00am to 6:00pm daily to allow for normal cleansing. Boutiques, food and non-essential vendors and supermarkets shall now resume their normal business hours.

However, the Public Health (DANGEROUS INFECTIOUS DISEASES) PROTECTION REGULATIONS, 2020 remain effective and all non-essential PUBLIC PLACES remain temporarily closed.

In this Order, Non-Essential Public Places include --

(a) Bars and pubs;

(b) Sit-in restaurants;

(c) Cinemas and video clubs;

(d) Gymnasia

(e) Night clubs and music lounges;

(f) Group events at beaches;

(g) Casinos and gaming parlours; and

(h) Sporting fields.

Similarly, the Prohibition of public gatherings is still in effect and the following are prohibited:--

(a) Public gatherings for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings and other social events; and (b) Children roaming the streets unaccompanied by an adult.

Violation of this Order

A person who violates this Order commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of one thousand Dalasis.

All other Regulations on the compulsory wearing of facemasks, closure of air, sea and land borders of The Gambia and penalties for spreading false information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also remain in place.

Signed:

Ebrima G. Sankareh

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.