West Africa: Ecowas Commission's VP Pays Condolence Visit to the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria

Vice President Madame FindaKoroma, ahead of a delegation of senior staff of the ECOWAS Commission, paid a condolence visit to the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, for the passing of Lieutenant Colonel OyangoKole.

A release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says Colonel Kole passed on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria. A hardworking, patriotic and gallant soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Lieutenant Colonel Kole was seconded to the ECOWAS Commission by Liberia's Ministry of Defense in 2018.

Prior to this death, he served as Program Officer in charge of Personnel and Logistics at the Peace Support Operations Division in the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission.

Madame Koroma met with Ambassador Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, his staff, and Mr. Kole's four children and brother at the Chancery of the Liberian Mission in Abuja, the release adds.

She extended heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the President of the Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude KassiBrou, to President George Manneh Weah and the people of Liberia. She also offered heartfelt exhortations invoking the African tradition to the Kole Family.

Ambassador Conteh thanked Madame Koroma on behalf of President Weah and the people of Liberia for her visit and consoling words of sympathy to the Kole family.

According to the release, Mr. Kole's daughter, MsOnyanrisaKole, her three young sibblings, and uncle, Mr. Richelieu Allison, who is a senior staff of the Liberian Senate, were also present at the meeting. They will depart for Liberia shortly for the funeral of Colonel Kole.

The ECOWAS Commission's Vice President was accompanied to the Liberian Embassy by Dr. CyriaqueAgnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, and Colonel Alain O. Pale, Head of the Peace Support Operations Division, among other staff of the Commission. The meeting ended with Christian and Muslim prayers for the fallen ECOWAS official, the release concludes.