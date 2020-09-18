Liberia: Harper Port Manager Rehabilitates Community Roads

The Manager of the Harper Sea Port in Maryland County, William W. Wallace has joined citizens in reconditioning roads leading to Lake Shepherd and William R. Tolbert Drive communities in Harper City.

Both areas are known as Stadium Road communities.The intervention by Port Manager Wallace followed attempts by residents of the two communities to recondition roads to their communities that have been challenged by downpours and flooding.

The situation has impeded movement of residents in and out of the communities, especially women and children, who usually falloff from commercial motorbikes transporting them to various locations.

Speaking to this paper recently, Mr. Wallace said his intervention is in response to numerous cries from residents about the road situation and his personal observation along the roads where women and school-going kids have dropped from motorbikes into muddy waters several times.

He added that several occasions, while on his way to work, he saw school children in their uniforms falling of bikes into mud, messing themselves.

"Let me say it is worrisome mostly to see kids that are already dressed by their parents falling in the mud, knowing how desperate other parents are seeing their children going back home with uniforms dirty", he lamented.

Mr. Wallace said though rehabilitating all community roads in Harper could be cost intensive, seeing economic hardship engulfed by the government, his own intervention is a way of buttressing government's commitment to recondition feeder roads that pose embarrassment to residents.

Although it is not clear whether he has political motive, but it seems the former 2017 Representative Candidate, who contested in Harper District on the ticket of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change is paving his way for 2023.

"Let me appreciate the youths of Lake Shepherd community for joining hands with me to recondition the road, as you can see now, I am working with the youths and this is one of the things I love during the best because I am a young man.

I know they will continue to join hands with me in the district for us to recondition some of these major community roads, knowing to the fact that government can't do all at the same time", her said. Wallace disclosed that his next target is to touch other community roads in the county.

For their part, residents of Lake Shepherd community lauded the Port Manager for the initiative and called on other officials of the county to emulate his example.