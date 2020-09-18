Liberia: CPP Cummings to Address Blyden Forum Today

17 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) chairman, Alexander B. Cummings is expected to open the Press Union of Liberia first in a series of national conversations on the political climate in the country ahead of the ensuing mid-term senatorial elections this Friday at the YMCA auditorium.

Cummings is also the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and is expected to deliver the first lecture at 1pm on Friday on the Role of Political Actors in ensuring Free, Fair, Transparent& Peaceful Elections.

According to a Press Union of Liberia release, Mr. Cummings is expected to commit his political alliance to contributing toward the conduct of peaceful elections, freed of violence and regard for laws.

Mr. Cummings' ANC is a constituent member of the CPP which the Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Liberty Party of Senator NyonbleeKarga- Lawrence and the All Liberian People Party of Benoni Wilfred Urey are members.

The Blyden Forum is expected to also host the Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), MulbahMorlu on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and the Chairman of the Rainbow Alliance, Reginald Goodridge on Friday, 25th September 2020.

The journalists' union asserted that it is confident that the Blyden Forum will help in getting politicians to obligate themselves to the holding of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

The Blyden Forum is held in honor of the father of Pan- Africanism, a Journalist and a Liberian Statesman whose works as a politician led him to fleeing the country after his unsuccessful run for the Presidency in 1885. Some accounts have it that he lost the elections by a slim margin and fearing for his life in the face of huge popularity which competed with the election result, Blyden escaped to Sierra Leone.

