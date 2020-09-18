Malawi: Construction Workers in Nkhata Bay End Strike As China Gansu Agrees to Pay Each K1 346 Per Day

18 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Luzily Chiponde & Patrick Botha -Mana

Construction workers have ended their two-week strike at the Nkhata Bay Market and resumed work after resolving their grievances with the employer.

It is alleged that China Gansu Engineering Corporation Limited did not pay the workers since the start of construction works on July 30 this year.

In an interview on Thursday, a foreman Wilton Bakali said they started work without signing any contract regarding their wages.

"We did not sign any contract with the employer up until the end of the month when he produced the document which had conditions that we did not agree with," he said.

The documents outlined a daily wage ranging from K1 000 to K1 300.

The workers reported the issue to Nkhata Bay Bowa Ward councillor Celia Nyamwera Adamana who tried to reason with the employer.

"After my intervention the company changed nothing and I asked the workers to lodge their complaint with the District Labour Office for further assistance," he said.

But Nkhata Bay district labour officer Lanwell Mkisi blamed both parties for failing to sign a contract agreement prior to work.

"We don't work for somebody without a work or contract agreement unless we want to be exploited. Any form of employment needs to follow proper procedures," he said.

Mkisi advised that all workers be paid following government minimum wage of K1 346.16 per day.

In a separate interview, China Gansu Engineering Cooperation Limited site manager Zhong said the issue was an administrative misunderstanding.

He has since agreed to pay each worker K1 346.16 per day.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.