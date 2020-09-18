Malawi: Construction Workers in Nkhata Bay End Strike As China Gansu Agrees to Pay Each K1 346 Per Day

Construction workers have ended their two-week strike at the Nkhata Bay Market and resumed work after resolving their grievances with the employer.

It is alleged that China Gansu Engineering Corporation Limited did not pay the workers since the start of construction works on July 30 this year.

In an interview on Thursday, a foreman Wilton Bakali said they started work without signing any contract regarding their wages.

"We did not sign any contract with the employer up until the end of the month when he produced the document which had conditions that we did not agree with," he said.

The documents outlined a daily wage ranging from K1 000 to K1 300.

The workers reported the issue to Nkhata Bay Bowa Ward councillor Celia Nyamwera Adamana who tried to reason with the employer.

"After my intervention the company changed nothing and I asked the workers to lodge their complaint with the District Labour Office for further assistance," he said.

But Nkhata Bay district labour officer Lanwell Mkisi blamed both parties for failing to sign a contract agreement prior to work.

"We don't work for somebody without a work or contract agreement unless we want to be exploited. Any form of employment needs to follow proper procedures," he said.

Mkisi advised that all workers be paid following government minimum wage of K1 346.16 per day.

In a separate interview, China Gansu Engineering Cooperation Limited site manager Zhong said the issue was an administrative misunderstanding.

He has since agreed to pay each worker K1 346.16 per day.

