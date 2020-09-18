Malawi: Wycliffe Chimwendo Back to Music After Nine - Year Silence - Ordained Pastor for Living Waters Church

18 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blessings Kaunda-Mana

Renowned gospel artist Wycliffe Chimwendo has broken his nine- year in music silence by releasing three songs; Teretu, Sionse and Sakana.

In an interview, Chimwendo said his silence in the industry was due to, among other things, academic pressure as he was pursuing a degree in theology.

He has since been ordained pastor for Living Waters Church.

In breaking the silence pastor Chimwendo has released three songs. He has since advised his fans to listen to the songs saying he is still an active gospel musician.

"Indeed it has taken me almost nine years without releasing any song. The silence was not silence, it was a Sabbatical break as I had also to do some other equally important things in life within the Kingdom of God and I am now an ordained pastor.

"Those that have already listened to the songs will appreciate that I have not departed from my usual style of music. My songs are more evangelistic, ministering for salvation and freedom in Jesus Christ," he said.

Pastor Chimwendo said he is pleased that most of the gospel music lovers have responded well through his Facebook Page for his coming back to the music scene.

"My fans have welcomed the new songs and are eager to have a full album which will be finalized soon. I have already started receiving overwhelming comments through my page and this demonstrates that these are excited and they should indeed expect more as I will continue from where I stopped," said Pastor Chimwendo.

He said he is doing everything possible to align himself with the current mode of music outreach using online platforms.

Commenting on Chimwendo Facebook page, Henry Likhaya Mbewe said: "We are blessed through your songs brother"

Teretu is a traditional fused song with a Honala input. It appreciates the sacrifice Christ paid for human salvation.

