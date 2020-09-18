Malawi Electoral Commission Reviews June 23 Presidential Election

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has hailed the impact of elections review meetings being held across the country as an eye opener and providing room for improvement.

MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the meetings offer an aerial view of elections since all districts are given a chance to present their challenges.

He said this on Thursday in Lilongwe when opening the postmortem meeting for the 23rd June court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

"It is our learning process as these meetings focus on stakeholders who come from constituencies and districts so they offer a room for improvement," said Kachale.

The review will include registration of voters, determination of winners, declaration and announcement of results at district and national level.

Kachale said MEC will aspire to do better in all elections despite the overwhelming positive response the commission has received for successfully managing the 23rd June polls in two weeks.

The need to curb fake news and voter intimidation which spark violence during elections dominated the proceedings as participants called for collective responsibility.

Commenting on the matter, erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for Nkhotakota, Anthony Manyamba described the intimidation of voters in rival strongholds as contributing to voter apathy.

"We experienced political violence in some areas which led to loss of property and income resulting in some people unable to cast their vote but the election was largely free and fair," said Manyamba.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) District Elections Officer for Ntchisi, Grimiton Banda has since called for political parties to be tolerant of one another and practice issue based campaign.

The meetings have drawn Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) members and other district based election stakeholders from all over the country and are being held in phases.

The country held Fresh Presidential Election on June 23 this year after the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections in February due to massive irregularities.

