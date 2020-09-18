Malawi Electoral Commission Reviews June 23 Presidential Election

18 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Joshua Mphanda -MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has hailed the impact of elections review meetings being held across the country as an eye opener and providing room for improvement.

MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the meetings offer an aerial view of elections since all districts are given a chance to present their challenges.

He said this on Thursday in Lilongwe when opening the postmortem meeting for the 23rd June court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

"It is our learning process as these meetings focus on stakeholders who come from constituencies and districts so they offer a room for improvement," said Kachale.

The review will include registration of voters, determination of winners, declaration and announcement of results at district and national level.

Kachale said MEC will aspire to do better in all elections despite the overwhelming positive response the commission has received for successfully managing the 23rd June polls in two weeks.

The need to curb fake news and voter intimidation which spark violence during elections dominated the proceedings as participants called for collective responsibility.

Commenting on the matter, erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for Nkhotakota, Anthony Manyamba described the intimidation of voters in rival strongholds as contributing to voter apathy.

"We experienced political violence in some areas which led to loss of property and income resulting in some people unable to cast their vote but the election was largely free and fair," said Manyamba.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) District Elections Officer for Ntchisi, Grimiton Banda has since called for political parties to be tolerant of one another and practice issue based campaign.

The meetings have drawn Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) members and other district based election stakeholders from all over the country and are being held in phases.

The country held Fresh Presidential Election on June 23 this year after the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections in February due to massive irregularities.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.