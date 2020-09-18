Tanzania: Simba - First X1 Fight Very Positive

18 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

SIMBA defender Ibrahim Ame said the existing competition of playing time at the club is healthy for the success of the team in the progressing league.

The defending champions are already on the ground preparing for their third top flight league match against Biashara United on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Entry charges for the match have been pegged at 3000/- for the popular seats while VIP A, B and C will be accessed by 15000/-, 10000/- and 5000/- apiece.

Simba played two of their inaugural matches outside the city against Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya and Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro which elapsed 1-1.

From two tricky away games, the reigning champions have pocketed four points hence a win on Sunday will drive them to seven points on the ladder.

On the other hand, Biashara United will be targeting to maintain their unbeaten run in the league as they have excelled in their past two games of the top flight league.

But, speaking recently in the city, the former Coastal Union defender said Simba is full with quality players who are eager to push the team further in various competitions they partake.

"The current squad of Simba is capable to win titles. I am learning a lot from my teammates and the existing competition for playing time is better for the club," he said.

He added that the big number of quality players gives the coach and his entire technical bench a wide chance to select his starting lineup.

So far, coach Sven Vandenbroeck seem to have preferred the partnership of Joash Onyango and Kennedy Juma as his centre defenders and the duo have been featured in the team's played league matches.

Simba who eye to win their fourth back to back league title are among the clubs which were busy during the past transfer window strengthening their side to make it strong this season.

