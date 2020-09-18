Nigeria: Osinbajo, Facebook VP to Discuss Nigeria's Digital Economy

18 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Friday engage in a discourse on Nigeria's digital economy and its growth potential.

Mr Osinbajo will be speaking with Nick Clegg, Facebook's Vice President on Policy and Communication.

Tagged Fire Side Chat, the conversation will focus on the 'Digital Economic Pillar of Nigeria's Economic Sustainability Plan'.

The engagement is part of Facebook's commitment to deepening conversations around socio-economic development across countries of the world, in addition to efforts geared toward combating misinformation and fake news.

Last year, Facebook launched a Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme to help assess the accuracy of news and reduce the spread of misinformation.

The social networking platform also partnered with Nigerian fact-checking website, Dubawa--- the one of only three fact-checking partners in Africa.

Dubawa provides factual information to its readers so they can make informed decisions, whether political, economic, security or mainstream decisions, based on the truth.

Since its existence, Dubawa has championed the cause of fact-checking and verification through its published reports on the website, trainings for newsrooms and as such, was accredited by the International Fact-checking Network (IFCN), a body whose members commit to promote excellence, non-partisanship and transparency in their work.

Messrs Clegg and Osinbajo's conversation is slated for 4.05 p.m. Nigerian time and will be held virtually on FACEBOOK.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.