South Africa: 'What Are We Doing This For?' Ask Doctors After Abdulhay Munshi's Murder

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The medical fraternity is reeling from the murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was facing a culpable homicide charge for the death of a 10-year-old boy. The motive for the killing is unknown, but doctors are already fearing similar attacks.

The murder of Johannesburg anesthesiologist Dr Abdulhay Munshi has sparked outrage in the healthcare community, with medical associations warning that doctors may avoid treating certain patients in fear of retaliation attacks if those patients die.

Munshi was gunned down in Orange Grove on the afternoon of Wednesday 16 September in what has been described as an assassination. According to reports from News24 and TimesLive, a motorist rear-ended Munshi's car and opened fire on the 57-year-old after he got out of his vehicle. Reportedly, none of his possessions was stolen.

Munshi's funeral was held at Westpark Cemetery on Thursday. The SAPS has been tight-lipped on its investigation, saying it has opened a murder case, but cannot disclose the deceased's identity.

The doctor's medical colleagues, who gathered outside his home in their scrubs on Thursday, and various medical associations that have released statements have been cautious not to speculate on the motive for Munshi's murder.

However, they repeatedly mention the culpable homicide...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.