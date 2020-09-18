South Africa: 'What Are We Doing This For?' Ask Doctors After Abdulhay Munshi's Murder

analysis

The medical fraternity is reeling from the murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was facing a culpable homicide charge for the death of a 10-year-old boy. The motive for the killing is unknown, but doctors are already fearing similar attacks.

The murder of Johannesburg anesthesiologist Dr Abdulhay Munshi has sparked outrage in the healthcare community, with medical associations warning that doctors may avoid treating certain patients in fear of retaliation attacks if those patients die.

Munshi was gunned down in Orange Grove on the afternoon of Wednesday 16 September in what has been described as an assassination. According to reports from News24 and TimesLive, a motorist rear-ended Munshi's car and opened fire on the 57-year-old after he got out of his vehicle. Reportedly, none of his possessions was stolen.

Munshi's funeral was held at Westpark Cemetery on Thursday. The SAPS has been tight-lipped on its investigation, saying it has opened a murder case, but cannot disclose the deceased's identity.

The doctor's medical colleagues, who gathered outside his home in their scrubs on Thursday, and various medical associations that have released statements have been cautious not to speculate on the motive for Munshi's murder.

However, they repeatedly mention the culpable homicide...