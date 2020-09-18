South Africa: Counterfeit Goods Recovered, Suspects Arrested

press release

KwaMsane police arrested three females and a male between the ages of 27 to 39 years for being in possession of counterfeit goods. They are expected to appear before the KwaMsane Magistrate's Court today.

On 17 September 2020 at 20:15, the police were performing crime prevention duties when they spotted suspicious vehicle travelling from North to South on the N2 Freeway in Mfekayi. They stopped the vehicle and a search was conducted. A total of four hundred and thirty six (463) pairs of fake Nike takkies valued at R100 000-00 were recovered. It is suspected that the packages were on route from Mozambique to Durban. The suspects failed to produce proof of ownership and were placed under arrest.