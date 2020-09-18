South Africa: Counterfeit Goods Recovered, Suspects Arrested

18 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaMsane police arrested three females and a male between the ages of 27 to 39 years for being in possession of counterfeit goods. They are expected to appear before the KwaMsane Magistrate's Court today.

On 17 September 2020 at 20:15, the police were performing crime prevention duties when they spotted suspicious vehicle travelling from North to South on the N2 Freeway in Mfekayi. They stopped the vehicle and a search was conducted. A total of four hundred and thirty six (463) pairs of fake Nike takkies valued at R100 000-00 were recovered. It is suspected that the packages were on route from Mozambique to Durban. The suspects failed to produce proof of ownership and were placed under arrest.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.