South Africa: MEC and Superintendent-General Called to Explain R10 Million Scooter Contract to SIU

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

It is alleged that the scooter contract was marred by irregularities and irrationality and that it was awarded with unusual and unexplained haste.

The Eastern Cape Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba, and outgoing superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe are among those who are scheduled to appear before the Special Tribunal on Friday as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) applies for an interdict to stop any payments in terms of the controversial R10-million scooter ambulance/clinic tender.

The spokesperson for the SIU's Special Tribunal, advocate Selby Makgotho, said they would seek an interdict to stop any payments under the R10.1-million contract.

The Special Tribunal, chaired by Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, has been set up to recover public funds lost from the fiscus due to corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

Makgotho said that apart from Gomba and Mbengashe, the department's chief financial officer, Msulwa Daca, and representatives of the contractor, Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd, had also been asked to appear.

Brian Harms from Fabkomp said they would not oppose the SIU's application for an interdict.

"We believe it is a waste of the court's time. We have always said we do not have an order number and we are not expecting payment until all parties...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

