South Africa: Hawks Rearrest Department of Education Centre Manager for Failing to Comply With a Court Order

18 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — A 58-year- old Limpopo Department of Higher Education Centre manager, who is a former police officer will appear in the Modimolle Magistrate Court this morning for contempt of court.after being rearrested for failing to comply with the Court Order on yesterday, 17 September 2020.

The suspect who is based in Modimolle was initially arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation in 2018 for soliciting R2500 gratification from a job seeker whom he promised to employ at the department.

After making numerous court appearances, the suspect was convicted on 23 January 2020 by the Modimolle Magistrate Court and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment wholly suspended for 5 years. The court had also ordered the suspect to pay the victim an amount of R16 250-00 on or before 31 July 2020.

The suspect never paid the victim until the prescribed period lapsed.

The victim went back to report the suspect's disobedience to the authorities. The court authorised a warrant of arrest against the suspect and he was rearrested at his workplace in Bela Bela.

