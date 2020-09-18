South Africa: Amakhosi Get a New Chief in Hunt for Glory

analysis

After much speculation and Gavin Hunt downplaying the links, the former Bidvest Wits coach was officially announced as Amakhosi's new coach on Thursday. Can he bring joy to Chiefs following the anguish of them losing the title on the finish line in the recently concluded season?

There is a new chief in the Kaizer Chiefs village. Gavin Hunt will lead Amakhosi's continued quest for silverware; a hunt that has stretched for five years now. The 56-year-old has been handed a three-year contract by the Gauteng team.

The experienced mentor was without a job after Bidvest Wits sold their Premier League status to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) for next season, and in the process flushed 99 years of South African football history down the toilet.

Now Amakhosi, who sacked their coach Ernst Middendorp just over a week ago, have moved to fill the void with the man they hope will bring back the glory days to the Naturena-based outfit.

Middendorp was shown the door despite having found Chiefs languishing in mid-table halfway through the 2018/19 season when he took over from Italian Giovanni Solinas, and brought them agonisingly close to winning the Premiership in the first full season...