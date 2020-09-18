Zimbabwe: South Africa Remains Committed to Mediating in Zimbabwe Crisis - Pandor

analysis

The South African government remains determined to help resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe, despite governing party Zanu-PF's dismissal of mediation efforts by the ANC and Pretoria.

"Zimbabwe is important. We continue to engage Zimbabwe and we will continue to do so until we help come out of the problem, crisis, challenges, whatever you prefer to use, until we achieve an outcome," International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said this week.

She added, at a Wits University webinar, that South Africa's mediation was necessary "because it is clear that that great country is not where it should be at present. And anyone who wants to pretend might do so. But we are comrades, neighbours, friends. We stand ready to play a role and once they agree; 'South Africa come on, we need to work together', that moment South Africa will be ready."

Last week, the ANC sent a senior delegation led by Secretary-General Ace Magashule to Zimbabwe to try to address the crisis. It hoped to meet all stakeholders, but ended up meeting only the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Magashule and other members of the ANC delegation said that they had simply run out of time to meet the opposition MDC-Alliance and other...