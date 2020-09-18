South Africa: Government On Alleged Threat to the United States Ambassador to South Africa

press release

Alleged Threat to the United States Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Lana Marks.

Senior South African Government officials have met with their counterparts from the United States of America (USA), and other relevant stakeholders.

At present, the information provided does not sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the United States Ambassador to South Africa.

The South African officials have requested additional information from the United States Government. Once the information is forthcoming, the facts will be reviewed and re-assessed.

Our sovereignty and territorial integrity is of outmost importance to the South African government and her people. In this regard, the South African government takes seriously any alleged threat and we have therefore heightened our security situation/alertness. It is our duty to protect all diplomatic missions, and their personnel, present in South Africa.

We highly value our bilateral and multilateral relations and will not compromise on any matter of security.

We urge everyone to remain calm.