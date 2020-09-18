Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets With President of 'Tahya Tounes' Youssef Chahed

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Thursday met with President of the "Tahya Tounes" movement Youssef Chahed at the Government Palace in Kasbah.

The Prime Minister stressed "the importance of cleaning up the political climate, in a way that helps meet citizens' urgent economic and social expectations."

He stressed the need for all to engage in the path of saving the country, especially in these difficult circumstances faced by the country, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The meeting comes within the framework of a series of consultations and encounters the Prime Minister conducts with representatives of political parties and parliamentary blocs, "to mobilise support and assistance for the government's efforts in the path of rescue and reform."