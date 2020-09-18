South Africa: Killing the Holy Ghost - Limpopo's Musina-Makhado Sez - a Not-So-Go Zone?

analysis

The draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on the controversial proposed Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone was released on 1 September, and public participation meetings started in Limpopo and Tshwane in the week of 14 September 2020. Input from community members and other interested parties saw powerful questions and concerns being added to the sensible and potentially prohibitive 'ifs' and 'buts' raised by the report's expert authors.

Also read Kevin Bloom's two-part series on the SEZ: Part 1, Killing the Holy Ghost: Inside the R145bn plan that would destroy the Limpopo River, is here and Part 2, How a R10.7bn "zero waste" megaproject was buried by Limpopo's Chinese deal is here.

The National Environment Management Act (Nema) compels the identification, prediction and evaluation of actual and potential impacts on the environment, socioeconomic conditions and cultural heritage before significant activities may proceed.

In the case of this Special Economic Zone (SEZ), driven by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda), the dense 880-page EIA report (with another 8,000 odd pages of underlying specialist reports providing the detail)...