Tanzania: NBC, Stakeholders Train Geita Artisanal Miners On Leverage 'Best Standards'

GEITA Region has kicked off a special capacity building training for entrepreneurs and small scale miners that would help them run their businesses observing international standards and efficiency, thanks to the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and other stakeholders support.

Presiding over, Geita Regional Commissioner (RC), Robert Gabriel said while opening the three-day training urged the participants adhere to the principles of financial management taught and wisely safeguard and boost their capitals.

"We believe that at the end of this training, beneficiaries will be in position to put up proper strategies to improve their businesses, and how to look for markets locally and internationally," Eng Gabriel said.

The beneficiaries were told that the lenders mainly consider borrowers' nittygritty, especially financial statement before issuance a loan.

The training was officially launched by the Geita RC at the first day of the 10 days Geita Gold and Technology Exhibitions held in the region.

However, the RC tipped participants on key important topics as best mining methods, the importance of paying tax and payment procedures, how to capitalize on financial institutions, the importance of registering with social security funds as well as best methods of using chemicals during mining activities.

On his part, NBC Bank Products and Banking Services Manager, Jonathan Bitabaje, said the training will help entrepreneurs and small scale miners to understand the key areas towards making their businesses become sustainable since most of them never see their first anniversary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"NBC came up with this unique training plan after various researches showed that over 70 per cent of small businesses goes in the first year... this is caused by lack of business skills," Mr Bitabaje said.

A participant, Mr Elia Manga, thanked stakeholders plus the coordinator, NBC, and said they are optimistic that the training would add up their capacity as well as efficiency in conducting their businesses skillful.

"Through this training I believe that we will benefit in many areas including how best to keep business records, as well as intensifying customer service and business advertising," Mr Manga said.

Apart from NBC, other firms taking part on the training were Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tan- Trade), Mining Commission, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Office of the Chief Government Chemist, Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) and Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).

Others are National Environment Management Council (NEMC), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), among other institutions.