South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize On Passing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

18 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister or Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, has learnt with shock and dismay of the passing away of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was brutally murdered in an allegedly orchestrated attack on Wednesday afternoon.

At a time when the safety and psychological well being of our health care workers is under the spotlight, it is unthinkable that anyone would consider taking the life of a health worker; people who have been in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Munshi, his colleagues, friends and the medical fraternity as a whole.

We call on the law enforcement agencies to do everything in their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book and face the full might of the law.

