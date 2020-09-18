South Africa: Sascoc Won't Back Down As Cricket SA Digs in

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee is demanding unrestricted access to the full forensic audit into the affairs of Cricket South Africa. Cricket's bosses will only hand it over under specific conditions, which Sascoc has rejected.

It was inevitable, but Cricket SA (CSA) has finally taken cover behind legalities as a reason why it won't hand over an independently commissioned forensic report to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and others unless they sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The report, which was commissioned by the CSA Members' Council earlier in 2020, was compiled by a company called Fundudzi. It has been completed and is in the possession of law firm Bowmans. CSA, on the recommendation of its lawyers (Bowmans), has granted access to the report only to the Members' Council (14 affiliate presidents) and the three independent directors on the board.

But they have to read it at one of Bowmans' offices around the country. No copies can be made and a signed NDA is required to view it. These were the conditions under which CSA offered the report to Sascoc, which acting president Aleck Skhosana has rejected.

Sascoc wants unrestricted access to the report because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

