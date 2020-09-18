Rwanda - Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project

17 September 2020
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

IDA Grant: US$ 75 million equivalent

IDA Additional Credit: US$ 75 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Co-financing Grant from Energy Sector Management Assistant Program(ESMAP) Clean Cooking Fund: US$ 10.00 million

Project ID: P172594

Project Objectives Description: The project objective is to improve access to modern energy for households, enterprises, and public institutions and enhance the efficiency of electricity services in the Republic of Rwanda.

For more information about this project, visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P172594

