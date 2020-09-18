Namibia: Geingob to Participate in Virtual UN Meeting

18 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

President Hage Geingob is expected to participate in next week's virtual meeting of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA).

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday said the 75th Session, the first to be held virtually since the founding of the UN will convene under the theme: "The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action".

He said on Monday, the UNGA will hold a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

Moreover, he said the high-level meeting will adopt a statement, negotiated with participation of all member-states.

On Tuesday, Hengari said, Geingob and other heads of state and government will commence addressing the UNGA through pre-recorded statements to be played on screens in the General Assembly Hall.

He said Geingob was scheduled to be the third speaker on Thursday at around 21h30.

In addition, Hengari said the general debate, Geingob, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Namibian delegation will participate on Wednesday, 30 September, in the summit on biodiversity under the theme, "Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development".

The summit he said will highlight the urgency of action in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework that contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the realization of the 2050 Vision for Biodiversity.

On 1 October, Hengari said Namibia will also participate in the high-level meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women (Beijing+25).

Geingob, Hengari said has consistently emphasised that Namibia is a child of international solidarity and places as a consequence particular importance on the UN and the multilateral order as the best guarantors for peace, development and prosperity for humanity.

ktjitemisa@nepc.com

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.