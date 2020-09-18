South Africa: A Broken System - the Hunger Crisis Plaguing South Africa

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

In a Jacana 'Don't Shut Up' conversation with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, author Tracy Ledger explains the direct link between malnutrition and a propensity for violence. From abused farmworkers to a lack of coordination at all levels of government, the food system not only perpetuates the hunger crisis, it is probably the single biggest factor that explains the gender-based violence epidemic.

In her book, An Empty Plate: Why we are losing the battle for our food system, why it matters and how we can win it back, Tracy Ledger discusses the lack of coordination between national, provincial, and local government, and the fact that nobody is taking responsibility for the hunger crisis. She forensically examined food retailers, from how they profit and set prices, to the supply chain processes.

Ledger explains that one of the reasons she authored her book is because she realised how little the average South African understood about the food system in which we exist:

"There is this huge system out there that is incredibly important, and this system determines who gets to eat and who doesn't get to eat. It determines who can make a living from farming and who does not. It determines...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

