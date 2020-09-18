South Africa: The Winding and Long-Winded Road - SA's Political Economy Further Fragments, and By-Elections Loom

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Nedlac is picking up discussions on South Africa's economic recovery plan again next week. Much talk has happened, and even a presidential proclamation of a done deal. But talk is cheap and the devil is in the detail.

A broad-sweep agreement between the government, labour and business exists on the must-dos to try to haul South Africa out of the Covid-19 hard lockdown and recession slump.

"Action must be underpinned by the need for enhanced job and social protection, food security and building a capable state," says a draft version of the Economic Recovery Action Plan at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

It's a bit of give and take in what's not exactly a social compact, but more of an agreement to put respective contributions into the same pot.

And so the government says it'll relook at regulatory frameworks on, for example, energy, small business and mining. Business has backed mass public employment schemes and is mobilising financing for infrastructure projects. Labour is supporting financing from all potential sources, read also international multilateral organisations such as the World Bank.

To get here has taken weeks. And still, the lack of detail is resounding.

Business needed the government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

