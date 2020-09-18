Nigeria: WTO - Okonjo-Iweala, Four Others to Emerge Final Candidates

AfDB
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chairperson of the African Risk Capacity Agency Governing Board, at the AfDB Annual Meetings in Busan, South Korea, May 2018.
18 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is set to announce on Friday the departure of three candidates in the race for the position of the Director General of the global trade body, thereby narrowing the number of contestants to five.

According to Bloomberg, the troika of three top WTO officials in Geneva is expected to announce today that Mexico's Jesus Seade, Egypt's Hamid Mamdouh and Moldova's Tudor Ulianovschi didn't secure enough support in a first of three rounds of voting, according to the people, who weren't authorised to speak publicly.

The remaining contenders are all current or former ministers, something that trade officials had previously said was an important characteristic for a future director general. They are: Nigeria's former Finance Minister and former Managing Director of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Saudi Arabia's former Minister of Economy and Planning, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri; U.K.'s former Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox; South Korea's Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee; and Kenya's former International Trade Minister, Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril.

The Geneva-based WTO, which has a meeting of members set for today to share the news, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The result was reported earlier by Politico, the news platform stated.

Following today's expected announcement, five of the eight candidates will proceed to the second round.

The vacancy arose when Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo decided to step down at the end of August, a year before his term was due to end.

The campaign to lead the WTO during the most turbulent period of its 25-year existence is playing out against the backdrop of the pandemic, a worldwide recession, the U.S.-China battle for trade supremacy and the American presidential election.

The vacancy offers an opportunity for the United States, the European Union and other nations to reshape the organisation, whose mission of economic integration is under threat from protectionist policies around the globe. Without reform, it risks being sidelined during the biggest economic crisis in a century.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Will Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala be the Next WTO Chief?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala WTO Bid Stirs Controversy
PAFTRAC Challenges WTO to Hear Africa's Voice
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.