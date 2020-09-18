Ethiopia: Ministry Suggests for Possible Nat'l Elections to Conduct

18 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Health Minister Lia Tadesse told the House of Peoples' Representative (HPR) that national elections can be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The House is deliberating today its third emergency meeting to hear and discuss the report on the national COVID-19 response from the Ministry of Health.

It is to be recalled that due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopia has announced postponement of the periodic national elections for the House of Peoples' Representatives and Regional Legislative Councils which was slotted for last August.

Presenting its report to HPR, the Minister pointed out that the national elections can be conducted by taking cautious protection measures against COVID-19.

However, Lia warned that adequate preparation for possible aggravated spread of the pandemic in some areas.

