Liberia: Alexander B. Cummings to Address Blyden Forum

Monrovia — The Chairman of the opposition Coalition of Political Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings will address the lecture on the Role of Political Actors in ensuring Free, Fair, Transparent & Peaceful Elections.

According to a Press Union of Liberia release, Mr. Cummings is expected to commit his political alliance to contributing toward the conduct of peaceful elections, freed of violence and regard for laws.

Mr. Cummings' Alternative National Congress (ANC) is a constituent member of the CPP which the Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Liberty Party of Senator Nyonblee Karga- Lawrence and the All Liberian People Party of Benoni Wilfred Urey are members.

The Blyden Forum is expected to also host the Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and the Chairman of the Rainbow Alliance, Reginald Goodridge on Friday, 25th September 2020.

The journalists' union asserted that it is confident that the Blyden Forum will help in getting politicians to obligate themselves to the holding of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

The Blyden Forum is held in honor of the father of Pan- Africanism, a Journalist and a Liberian Statesman whose works as a politician led him to fleeing the country after his unsuccessful run for the Presidency in 1885. Some accounts have it that he lost the elections by a slim margin and fearing for his life in the face of huge popularity which competed with the election result, Blyden escaped to Sierra Leone.